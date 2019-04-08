Chang, Donald

1931 - 2019

Donald Heng Chang, 87, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep on April 6, 2019, in the comfort of his own home just as he had wished. Donald is survived by his daughter, Genny; son-in-law, Bobby Futrell; granddaughter, Lola Rose; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sui Hui Wang and Chung Hwai Chang, his wife Consolacion, and his siblings Daniel, Perry and Ling. Donald was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Donald was proud to have immigrated to the United States in October 1968 with the help of his brother, Perry. He pursued his M.A. degree in history at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In September 1971, he moved his family to Columbus, Ohio, to pursue a Ph.D. at The Ohio State University in Political Science. In 1977, he pursued an M.A. degree in Finance. After a brief teaching position at American University, he worked at Division of Saving and Loan Association of the Ohio Department of Commerce as an examiner from 1980 to 1996. His wife, Consolacion, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 1996. He spent his time taking care of her until his untimely accident in 2012. As in life and in his last remaining hours, he did it "His Way." Special thanks go out to Josie, his caretaker from Home Instead and the team at Capital City Hospice. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43221. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Saint Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220.