Clark, Donald
Donald Raymond Clark, age 62, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by spouse Lynette Clark, parents James and Mary Ann Clark, brother Jimbo Clark, brother-in-law Gregory Scholl and father-in-law Walter Scholl. Survived by children, Stephanie, Jason (Nicole), Tara (Richard) and Lauren; grandchildren, Chandler (Alicia), Hannah, Collin, Ella, Hudson and Maria; great granddaughter, Scarlett; brother Tim (Sondra); sisters, Pam (Larry) and Cindy; sisters-in-law, Jody (Rich), Marilyn (Jerry); brother-in-law, Kevin (Karen); mother-in-law, Ruth Scholl; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Don was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at the James Cancer and Hospice of Central Ohio. And a special heart filled thank you to our Aunt Cindy for the care, love and support she gave dad. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Tuesday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 Stewart Ave. Father Patrick Toner, celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital. To view on-line video and register book, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019