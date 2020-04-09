|
|
Clark, Donald
Donald A. Clark, February 15, 1954 - April 6, 2020. Beloved father, son, brother, and friend passed peacefully after many years of health issues. Preceded in death by mother and father Martha J. and Henry F. Clark, brother Douglas Clark, and sister Mary Jane. Survived by children, Scott, Sarina (Zac) and Ryan; grandchildren, Sheala, Scottie, Layla, Audrina, and Andrew; brother, Dan (Lorrie); Aunt Kathleen Weaver; and numerous other family and friends. No services planned at this time. He was the life of the party. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed. Fly High Dad!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020