Crist, Donald
1933 - 2019
Donald Roy Crist, age 85, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. He was born October 31, 1933 to the late Roy and Frances (Waters) Crist in Columbus, Ohio. Don retired from AT&T after 31 years as a manager. He was fire chief in Canal Winchester and was a volunteer fire fighter for many years. Don was a wood craftsman and he was the owner of Crist Crafts. He was also captain of the boat crew. Don is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Verna Crist; children, Donna Crist Herbst, Steven (Jami) Christ, Melinda Crist, Laura (Marlin) Taylor, Wendy Short, Darcie (Jerry) Matheson; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Martha, Margaret, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Sue Ann Crist, sisters Mildred, Jennie and brother Daniel. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6-8 PM and on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 11 AM-1 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Burial will be in the Pataskala Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019