O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Donald Cruz


1933 - 2019
Donald Cruz Obituary
Cruz, Donald
1933 - 2019
Donald S. Cruz, age 86, passed away at OSU Hospital on November 11, 2019. Born January 4, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. Don was a hard working family man who retired from Jess Howard Electric. He is preceded in death by wife Shirley A. (Stephenson) Cruz, daughter Charlene Hudnal and brothers Robert, Pete, Richard, and Frank. Survived by children, Sandra Voit Thomson, Brenda Cruz and Gary Cruz; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Josephine Rathburn; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5-8pm and Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4-8pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Friday at 12:30pm. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences and share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
