|
|
Cunningham, Donald
1930 - 2019
Donald M. Cunningham, 88, of Pataskala, born in Canton, Ohio on August 10, 1930 passed away on May 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. Preceded in death by loving wife Phyllis Cunningham, parents Chester and Mary (Porter) Cunningham, sister Eileen Rice, brother Richard Cunningham and grandson Reno Camerucci IV. Survived by daughters, Linda (Dennis) Kamerzel of Rhode Island, Kathleen (Reno) Camerucci of Upper Arlington, and Deirdre Carter of Pataskala; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren, soon to be five; sister, Marianne (Fred) Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews. Don served in the US Army before working for many years as an engineer at Western Electric (now Lucent) where he met his wife Phyllis. He was a Past President of the Metallographic Society in Central, Ohio. He was a 61 year member of the Masonic Lodge including the Pataskala Masonic Lodge #404; he was a Past High Priest in 1971 in Canal Winchester - Walnut Chapter # 172, a Past Master Potter in 1964 in Canal Winchester - Lodge #540, Past Master of Southfield Potter Lodge #782 in Canal Winchester Ohio, and a 32nd Degree Mason AASR- Valley of Columbus. He was an active member of Color Guard American Legion Post #238 in Pickerington and a life member of AMVETS Post #1420. He was a life member of the Reynoldsburg VFW Post 9473 and a life-long member of the Color Guard where he was known as "Grandpa." His family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, from 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, with Masonic and VFW services at 7pm. On Saturday, June 1, his family will receive friends from 9-10am, with his funeral service at 10am at Cotner. Graveside service to follow at Pataskala Cemetery, with military honors by Reynoldsburg VFW Post 9473 Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Don's honor to the Reynoldsburg Veterans Color Guard, P.O. Box 93, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or a . Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019