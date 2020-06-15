Donald Darling
Darling, Donald
1954 - 2020
Donald Darling, age 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43204. There will be a graveside service on June 19, 2020 around 12pm at Union Cemetery. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
