Darling, Donald
1954 - 2020
Donald Darling, age 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43204. There will be a graveside service on June 19, 2020 around 12pm at Union Cemetery. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
1954 - 2020
Donald Darling, age 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43204. There will be a graveside service on June 19, 2020 around 12pm at Union Cemetery. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.