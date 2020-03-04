|
Dick, Donald
1953 - 2020
Donald W Dick, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio. Donald was an Entrepreneur who loved making deals and helping people. He was the Chairman of the World Food Logistics Organization and an admired leader in the Cold Chain Industry. He helped grow and strengthen the food Cold Chain around the globe. Donald was the immediate past Commodore of the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. He was passionate about the BLYC and was a member for 45 years, and also a member of the Columbus Club for 45 years. He was the Co-Owner of Dick Cold Storage & Capital City Ice. Donald loved life everyday and was a mentor in business to many and loved by all who know him. He will be greatly missed by his family. Sister, Darianne Bragg; brothers, Dick (Karen), Dan (Vanji) and twin David Dick (Kim); nieces, Kim Britt (Pat), Analeis Carlton, Devon Dick and Lauren Dick; nephews, Todd Bragg, Jason Dick; grandnephew, Ryan Britt; and grandnieces, Ashley and Grayson Dick. He will be overwhelmingly missed by his wife, Peg Mativi; his stepsons, Geoff Fullen (Renee), Micky Fullen (Erica); and grandchildren, Sophia, Geoffrey, Ameera, Sage and Teagan Fullen; and his 17 year old dog, Claude. Sisters, Mary Hood (Darryl) Kim Watson; nephews, Justin, Matt and Michah Watson. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Annaleis Dick whom he loved dearly. Donald and Peg had a marriage made in heaven. Peg loved to cook, Donald loved to eat. He was served coffee and breakfast in bed everyday which he was always sweetly thankful for. Peg was passionate about seeing the world, Donald just needed someone to plan the trips and pack for him. They were able to travel to far away places and experience how other people worshipped, made art, ate and lived. They were at base Camp 1 in Tibet at Mt Everest and had a O-H-I-O photo taken. They took a boat trip down the Nile to see the Pyramids. Donald wanted to do an Orient Express trip so they hopped on an OE boat in Myanmar (Burma) and saw the most exotic country in the world. They traveled to every country in Europe, and many in Asia, Bali, Singapore, Java, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Nepal. They had so many great travel memories it would be hard to name them all. They also shared many happy times with their family and friends in Ohio and at their home in Arizona. Peg and Donald were totally devoted to each other for 25 years. Donald had a lot of love going on in his life. Family will receive friends from 3:30-5:30PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Columbus Club, 181 E Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Museum of Art., 480 E Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to BLYC Junior Sailing, PO Box 867, Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008. To share memories or condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020