Donald F. Dupre, age 92, Nashville, TN, December 27, 2019. Survived by wife, Sylvia DeVictor Dupre; daughter, Betsy Christie and husband, Jeff, Brentwood, TN; and son, Jeffrey Dupre and wife, Christi, Mackinac Island, MI and Islamorada, FL; grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Sam Christie, Kate, Diana Dupre; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Dallas and Elizabeth Dupre and brothers Dallas and Charles. He taught English, Dramatics and Speech, Columbus Public Schools, for 32 years after graduating from the Ohio State University with a master's degree in theatre. Donald was active in Columbus theatre groups. Conestoga of the Ohio History Connection, Old North Hi Club, Phi Gamma Delta and was a Buckeye sports fan. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. and was a member of North Broadway & Calvary UMC. He loved summers at Goat Island in the Les Cheneaux Islands, MI. with family and friends. Memorial service was held at The Blakeford on Dec. 30 and an ashes ceremony will be held in Michigan, summer 2020. Memorials may be made to the Les Cheneaux Island Association, 1158 S. Park Ave., Cedarville, MI 49719.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020