Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Donald Dye


1954 - 2019
Donald Dye Obituary
Dye, Donald
Donald E. Dye, age 64, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital following an extended illness. He was born in Columbus, OH on September 2, 1954 to the late Clarence and Georgia "McPheters" Dye. He married the love of his life, Tamsin Ballenger on October 9, 1981 in Columbus, where the two raised their family and spent 38 wonderful years together. Donald loved nature and spending time outdoors, especially fishing and camping. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Georgia Dye, daughter Leslie M. Dye and sister Sandra Goins. He is survived by loving wife, Tamsin Dye; daughters, Debra Dye and Donna K. Marie Dye; son, Donald E. Dye II; sister, Gloria Howard; brother, Charles "Chuckie" Dye; 5 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9-11am at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Interment following at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
