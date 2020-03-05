|
|
Cort, Donald E.
1927 - 2020
Donald E. Cort, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Don was born in Akron, Ohio on August 25, 1927 to the late Charles and Grace Cort. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Martie) Cort; brothers Charles (Chuck) Cort and William (Bill) Cort, daughter Aprile Gay, sons Donald C. Cort and Scott Cort. Don served in the National Guard as a Corporal and the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He received his bachelor's degree from Akron University in Computer Science and his master's in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University. Don had a very fulfilling and distinguished professional career. He worked for the State of Ohio for over 40 years in various positions, including Assistant to Deputy Director for Department of Administrative Services, MIS Director for Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and Deputy Director of Public Safety. He was an adjunct professor in Data Processing at Franklin University. Don served as President of the Central Ohio Chapter of The Hemophilia Foundation. He was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and The Church of The Messiah in Westerville. Don was a civil war enthusiast and enjoyed visiting and volunteering at Gettysburg National Battlefield. He also enjoyed reading, history, and his loving French bulldog Bella. He will be remembered for his unmistakable sense of humor and sage advice. Don will be deeply missed by his wife, Hessie Jones; daughters, Wendy (Patrick) Cort-Shay and Suzanne (John) Gadrim; son-in-law, Kent Gay; granddaughter, Regan Gadrim; grandson, Nate Gadrim; great-grandsons, Bradley (Lyndsay) Wilson and Michael Jones; and great-great-grandson, Oliver Wilson. Family will receive friends from 12-1PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at www.hospiceofcentralohio.org or Buckeye Bulldog Rescue at www.buckeyebulldogrescue.org Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020