French Jr., Donald E.
1965 - 2020
Donald E. French Jr., passed away April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jo French; sons, Donnie (Elizabeth) and Zachary (Mary) French; granddaughter, Julia Marie; grandson, Jensen Levi; father, Donald E. (Peggy) French Sr.; mother, Charis J. (the late Jack) Shirey; mother-in-law, Mary (the late Albert) Longoria; brother, Christopher Dale French; sister, Teresa Shawn (the late David) Franklyn; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; as well as many close friends, including Matt and Wanda Abram. Don served in the United States Army for over 29 years. He attended The Ohio State University and worked for the Ohio Adjutant General's Department for over 20 years in their Human Resources Division. Don loved being outside and spending time with his family. He loved his kids and grandchildren. Don was able to leave a lasting legacy as a tissue donor. Private services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
