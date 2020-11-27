Hedrick, Donald E.
1939 - 2020
Donald "Don" Edward Hedrick, 81, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Specialty Select Hospital in Columbus, OH. Don was born on February 23, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late David and Martha (Hawthorne) Wallace. He was a graduate of Marion-Franklin High School Class of 1959. Don is a retiree of the State of Ohio, BWC. He attended South Bloomfield United Methodist Church. He was a member of Lithopolis Masonic Lodge 169, Pickaway County Shrine Club and Aladdin Shrine. Don loved spending time with his family, friends and God. He loved to hunt and fish with his son, John, his best friend. He loved to fix and tinker with things alongside his grandsons. He also enjoyed going to watch Lane, Chance and Trent at many rodeos. He was blessed to spend many winters in Florida with his loving wife, Sandy and many of their friends. He will always be remembered for his wit, humor, pipe, and beautiful blue eyes. Besides parents, Don is preceded in death by brother Roy Hedrick, sister Sue Hedrick Ferrell, brothers-in-law Jerry Habb and Bill Orme, sister-law Patricia Orme. Don is survived by wife of 58 years, Sandra "Sandy" L. (Webb) Hedrick; son, John (Robin) Hedrick; grandsons, Lane (Haley) Hedrick and Chance Hedrick (Faith Reed); great grandsons, Trenton and Holden Hedrick; sisters-in-law, Judy Hedrick, Valerie (Steve) Kandel, Madeleine Habb; many wonderful nieces and nephews; a multitude of blessed and cherished friends. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: South Bloomfield UMC, 5027 West 2nd St., South Bloomfield, OH 43103. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com