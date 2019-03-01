|
|
Imler Jr., Donald E.
1951 - 2019
Donald E. Imler Jr., 67, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1951. Preceded in death by his mother Doris (Hill) Imler, brother Dave (Patricia). Don and Johnnie were married for 49 years. He loved to hunt fish, race tracks and going to fairs, especially the Circleville Pumpkin Show. He was an owner operator for 40 years. After retiring he was currently employed by Manheim. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie; children, Daniel Imler, Donnie (Jamie) Imler, Dawn Imler; grandchildren, Daniel Jr., J.D., Jesse, Madison, Emerson, Auden, father, Donald Imler Sr.; brothers, Rick (Becky) Imler, Mike (Sabrina) Imler; sister, Michele Imler. Don requested no viewing. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Forest Cemetery, Circleville, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019