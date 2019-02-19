|
|
Lund, Donald E.
1926 - 2019
Donald "Don" E. Lund, age 92, passed away on February 18, 2019 after a short illness. Preceded in death by parents Thomas L. and Lillian (Reimold) Lund, brothers Thomas L. Lund, Jr., and Robert W. Lund, first wife Irene (Hamilton) Lund, infant son Robert Thomas and stepdaughter Laura Hawk Rubin. Survived by wife, Marguerite (Fullerton) Lund; his children, Lorie Daniel, Ray, Dale (Cesar Cruz), Brad (Trudy Miller), and Martha (Connie Kuns) Lund; grandchildren, Jennifer Daniel, Monica (Tommy) Miller, Travis Lund, Sarah Madden, Jacob (Sandra Palmquist), Caleb and Isaac Redfern, and Jaycee Cruz; great-grandchildren, Seth Madden, Garrison and Savannah Miller and Theodore Redfern; nieces, Cynthia Lund and Pamela (Larry) Garrett; nephew, Timothy Lund; stepchildren, Anne (Jeffrey) Hoodin and James Hawk; step-grandchildren, Steven (Sarah) Hoodin and their son, Joseph; and Daniel (Laina) Hoodin and their daughter, Sophia; Chelsea (Eric) Hanlon; Samantha and Staci Rubin. Graduate of South High School, Class of 1943 and The Ohio State University, Class of 1947. Retired after a career in commercial printing sales at Pfeifer Printing Co., Warner P. Simpson Co., and West-Camp Press in Westerville. Member of the Church of the Master, U.M. in Westerville; 64-year member and past president of Charity Newsies, 72-year Master Mason; long-time member and Past Master of Blendon Lodge No. 339 in Westerville; District Deputy Grand Master, 14th Masonic District 1996-1998. Past High Priest of Ohio Chapter No. 12; member Columbus Council No. 8, and Mt. Vernon Commandery No 1. Director of the Work Emeritus, Valley of Columbus, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite. In 1985, Don was made an Honorary Member of the Supreme Council, 33rd Degree Mason, and in 2014, received the 14th Masonic District Community Service Award. Member of Aladdin Shrine, Past Secretary of the Past Masters Unit; Red Cross of Constantine, Royal Order of Jesters, DeMolay Legion of Honor recipient, and Past Patron of University Chapter of Eastern Star. Reader for VoiceCorps Reading Service for 27 years, proctor for Scottish Rite Children's Dyslexia Learning Center, served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 39 in Westerville, and served as President of Central Ohio Camp Fire. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Church of the Master United Methodist, 24 N. Grove St., Westerville, OH 43081. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service which will conclude with a Masonic Service at 5 p.m. In keeping with Don's wishes a Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Charity Newsies Headquarters, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214. Private inurnment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Contributions, if desired, may be made in Don's memory to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214 or VoiceCorps Reading Service, 2955 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204 or Grand Lodge of Ohio Charitable Foundation, One Masonic Drive, Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019