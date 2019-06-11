|
Rankey, Sr., Donald E.
1925 - 2019
Donald E. Rankey, Sr., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 9, 1925 to the late Lewis V. and Ester P. Rankey. He is preceded in death by sisters Mildred Wright and Marilyn Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; sons, David (Patti), Donald Jr. (Pam), and Duane Rankey; 5 grandsons; and 1 great-grandson. Donald was a member of Fishinger and Kenny Church of Christ, a Veteran of WW-II and retired from Columbus Auto Parts Company. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fishinger and Kenny Church of Christ, 1130 Fishinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221 that will be officiated by Greg Tidwell and Clay Brown. Family will receive friends from 10am until time of service. Interment immediately following the service at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019