Ruff, Donald E.
Lt. Donald E. Ruff, USAF, (Ret.). A Celebration of Don's Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11a.m at Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC with Dr. Laurey Hartwell Harrell officiating. Military Honors will follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, Charleston, SC. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019