Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Johns Island Presbyterian Church
2550 Bohicket Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Ruff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Ruff Obituary
Ruff, Donald E.
Lt. Donald E. Ruff, USAF, (Ret.). A Celebration of Don's Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11a.m at Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC with Dr. Laurey Hartwell Harrell officiating. Military Honors will follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, Charleston, SC. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now