Gary Memorial Chapel
867 South James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 235-4279
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
5456 E. Livingston Ave
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
5456 E. Livingston Ave
Donald Edwards


1934 - 2019
Donald Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Donald
1934 - 2019
Donald W. Edwards, age 85. Sunrise March 20, 1934 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral 12:00pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The EDWARDS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
