Evans, DonaldDonald Donald Odell Evans, age 65, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosetta (Knight) Evans; and a host of family, relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at Trinity at the Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington, OH. Bishop Mel Griffin, officiating. Please visit www.whitesfh867.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Evans family.