Evans, Donald
Donald Donald Odell Evans, age 65, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosetta (Knight) Evans; and a host of family, relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at Trinity at the Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington, OH. Bishop Mel Griffin, officiating. Please visit www.whitesfh867.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Evans family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.