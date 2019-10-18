|
Feinstein, Donald
1944 - 2019
Donald Feinstein, chairman of the board and a principal owner of Emerald Foods Inc., passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 15. He was 75. Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Violet Feinstein of Columbus. He is survived by his loving wife, Myong; brother, Michael (Gerry) of Vashon Island, Washington; sister, Terri (Jack) Fling of Delaware; sons, Jason and Adam and granddaughter of Columbus; stepchildren, Angela (Travis) Fugate, Elizabeth (Chris) Melnik, Aaron and Michael Grgurich, all of Columbus; and many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was a graduate of Bexley High School in 1962, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kansas School of Law. He practiced law in Columbus for many years before retiring to help head Emerald and Diamond Foods, which owned and operated a large chain of Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburger restaurants in Texas and Louisiana. He also served on the board of a number of business and civic organizations, including The Ohio State Bank, The Columbus Jewish Foundation, Sbarro Holdings Inc., and the Diabetes and Metabolism Center at The Ohio State University. Arrangements are being made by Epstein Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Rd., in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Donald L. Feinstein Donor Advised Fund of the Columbus Jewish Foundation, or The Diabetes and Metabolism Center at the Ohio State University. Shiva will be held Wednesday from 6:45-9 PM at the community room at Miranova Place. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019