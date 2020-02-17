|
Donald E. Fell, age 88, of Columbus, passed peacefully the afternoon of February 15, 2020 at The Gables at Green Pastures in Marysville. Don worked since childhood at a variety of jobs in the city of Columbus including delivery boy, elevator operator and soda jerk until serving in the United States Army in Columbus, Georgia as a dispatcher. He married Barbara Canter Fell in the summer of 1950. Both were 1950 graduates of West High School. Upon completing his military service, the two returned to Columbus, Ohio, where Don worked with his father, Harry, in the family business, Fell's Westgate Hardware, until 1966. For 26 years following, Don worked for Moore Business Systems starting as a machine service technician and retiring as Regional Service Manager in 1992. Following retirement, he worked part time for Ables driving range until 1999, and as a fulltime landlord owning several rental properties in Columbus thru 2017. Don spent many years building computers as a hobby and volunteered for the Columbus Cancer Clinic. He was a 65-year member of West Gate Masonic Lodge No. 623 F&AM where his father was also a member as a 33rd Degree Mason. Don also enjoyed fishing and boating with family and friends from the 1950s-80s and golfing in the 1990s. Don was fiercely proud of his granddaughter's recent service with the United States Navy. A dedicated 62-year resident of Prairie Township, he was born March 31, 1931 in Toledo to the late Harry E. and Gertrude Ketter Fell. He was also preceded in death by his beloved in-laws Mary and Aaron Canter of Columbus, in 1993 by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Canter Fell and in 1997, by his second wife, Wilma Vance Fell. Don was a brave and loving caregiver through battles with cancer for both of his wives. He is survived by daughters, Valerie Fell Pike of Columbus and Vicki Fell (Timothy) Workman of Marysville; a granddaughter, Barbara "Barbie" Owens of Chesapeake, Virginia; his step-children, Gail Vance of Butler County and Jerry (Kay) Vance of Westerville; and faithful walking dog companion, Matilda "Mattie." The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, where masonic memorial services and military honors will be held following the calling hours. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Loving Care Hospice of Marysville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
