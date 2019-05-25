|
|
Fenner, Donald
1922 - 2019
Donald R. Fenner, Sr. age 97, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Elnora. Don and Elnora were happily married for 60 years. Also preceded in death by brother, Walter, Jr. Survived by sons, Donald (Kathleen) Fenner, Jr., Larry (Susie) Fenner; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister Patty Oyster. Don completed all the York and Scottish Rite Masonic Degrees and was an active member of Aladdin Temple Shrine. He served as President of the Consistory of Grace United Church of Christ. Veteran Army Air Corp in World War II and he received the Purple Heart for his European service. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where service will be held Friday 11:00 AM. Rev. Ron Hooker officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Masonic service Thursday 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019