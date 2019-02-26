|
Finnell, Donald
Donald C. Finnell, age 78, of Johnstown, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Don's career in the field of Technology included working for high profile tech companies and the City of Columbus, from where he retired as a Computer Networking Specialist. Member of Worthington Baptist Church and attended Genoa Baptist. Don loved sports, having been a scholarship football player for the SW Missouri State University, loved fishing and baseball. Graduate of Mount Vernon High School, Class of 1959, where he was named All-Ohio for football. Don and Liz raised their family in Worthington, and Don enjoyed his time with the Worthington Youth Athletics. He loved and anticipated the annual Finnell Family Reunion. Don had a great sense of humor, was liked by everyone he met and will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth A. Finnell; children, Eric (Cristy) Finnell of Johnstown, Monty (Donna) Finnell of Buffalo, MN, Barrett Finnell of Johnstown, Karen (Jeff) Cavendish of Ashley and Sunny Finnell of Johnstown; grandchildren, Donovan, Dylan, Cullen, Aaron, Noah, Bridgett and Hunter; also many nieces and nephews in whose lives Don took great interest. Celebration of life service 2 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3) Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 1 pm until the time of service. Pastor Ryan Strother officiating. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Don's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019