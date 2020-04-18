|
|
Franklin, Donald "Don"
Donald "Don" Franklin, age 90, passed away on April 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara, parents, Jack and Anne, and brother, Marvin. Don is survived by his daughter, Heidi Franklin, son-in-law, Jason Buchanan, and many caring cousins and friends. He leaves behind an abundance of people who loved him deeply. He cherished the companionship of dear friends Robert "Bob" and Dottie Feldman, Jack Kay, Bernie Melmed, Layton Feiber, Carol Chiu, Dick and Jenny Osborne, and Sue and Charlie Scott. Don enjoyed growing up and living in Columbus, Ohio and was a member of the South High School graduating class of 1949. He attended The Ohio State University and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Don deftly managed Norman's Auto Glass for 23 years and enjoyed making a home in Bexley, Ohio, before retiring with his wife to Sarasota, Florida. "Do the right thing," was Don's guiding principle, and he lived those words daily by always being present to support others. A memorial service and interment will be held in Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, Don wishes for donations to be made to an organization supporting the houseless in your community.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020