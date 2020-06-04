Donald Freeman
1927 - 2020
Freeman, Donald
1927 - 2020
Donald E. Freeman, 93, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Earlene Freeman and son Donald L. Freeman. Survived by daughter, Debbie (Rick) Pierce; son, David Freeman; grandson, Kyle (Sierra) Pierce; granddaughter, Breanne (Adam) Howell; great grandson, Kye. A WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a Shriner and active in the Masonic Lodge for 60 years. Retired from AT&T / Western Electric after many years of faithful service. A hard worker and a consummate handyman and took pride in the fact that he was usually able to fix things that needed repair. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday 9-10a.m., where service will follow at 10a.m. Pastor Mark Stier officiating. Interment in Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com





Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
