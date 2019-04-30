|
|
Stidams, Donald Gene
1948 - 2019
Donald G. Stidams, age 71, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with small-cell lung cancer. Don was born in Salem, IN to the late Delbert and Tilda (Davidson) Stidams, and grew up in New Paris, attending New Paris school in the Goshen, and North Webster, IN areas. He proudly served in the United States Army 1966-1968 with the 25th Infantry Division, 2/27th Wolfhounds in Cu Chi Viet Nam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He spent many years in the beverage bottling maintenance field retiring from Shasta Beverages, Obetz, OH in 2005. Don lived and breathed fishing of any kind, known for winning numerous tournament awards in IN, was the founding member of the LA "Flying Turtle" brothers fishing group, a loyal fan of NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns and had great joy camping with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter "Miss Cay" at the Emerald Island, NC beach. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie (Sean) Burns, brothers Carl, James, Delbert Jr., Brad and Mark, sisters Marie, Louise, Vannie and Kelly, brother-in-law Mark Bell, father-in-law and mother-in-law Hurshul and Alyce Bell. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Bell) Stidams; sons, Eric Stidams and Donald G. (Katherine) Stidams, Jr.; daughter, Melissa (Woody) Stidams; grandchildren, Justine Stidams, Colin Stidams, Declan Stidams and Madeline Stidams; great-granddaughter, Cadence King. Also, brothers, A.B. "Joe" (Mary) Stidams, West Monroe, LA, George (Joann) Stidams, North Webster, IN, Wayne (Tracey) Stidams, Watertown, SD and Dale (Sherry) Stidams, Watertown, SD; sisters, Patricia (Kevin) Koher, North Webster, IN, Billy Joe (Dan) May, North Webster, IN Eliza (Larry) Jones, Syracuse, IN; sister-in-law, Donna (Delbert, Jr.) Stidams, Aloha, OR and nephew Rex (Connie) Powell, Montpelier, ND; along with numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 4-8PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30AM with Pastor Bill Lavely offciiating. Don will be laid to rest next to his daughter at the Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, OH. Don was not a "suit and tie" guy so dress should be casual. A very special thank you to the 2N10 area MICU nurses at Mt. Carmel East who made our final journey together comfortable and most memorable and to all the Mt. Carmel Pulmonary Group and Columbus Cardiovascular Group for all your efforts. Memorial messages may be sent to Don's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019