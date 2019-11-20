|
|
Georg, Donald
Donald E. Georg, SMSGT USAF age 89 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio passed away on November 14, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born on May 25, 1930 in Accident, Maryland to the late Charles and Anna Georg. Donald graduated from Accident High School in 1947, Park College in 1978 where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Central Michigan University in 1981 where he received a Master of Arts degree. Donald retired from the United States Air Force in 1971 after 20 years of service, and from the Defense Logistics Agency (Columbus) in 1993. He was an avid deer hunter in his early years. Donald loved the military and working on computers. He was devoted to his wife Jacqueline of 58 years and always helped her everyday even though he was sick himself sometimes. He will be thoroughly missed by his loving wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Teresa Georg, Barbara (Tim) Kneisley, Brenda (Kevin) Anderson; grandchildren, Tabitha, Benjamin and Issac; his daughter's cats and big dogs, Katie and Buckeye. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred, Catherine, Lola; and brother, Irvin. A visitation will be held on SATURDAY, November 23, 2019, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his service will immediately follow with Pastor Ben Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the American Legion Post 283, or to the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019