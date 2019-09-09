|
Gildow, Donald
Donald Martin Gildow, 72, of Sedalia, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Doctors Hospital West. Born May 11, 1947 in London; he was the son of Valoris and Mildred (Rihl) Gildow. Don had been caretaker for Range Township retiring in 2019. For 45 years he had been on the Range Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as Chief for 20 years. A member of the former Leonore Lodge #512 F&AM, Sedalia; Don also volunteered with the Special Olympics Golf Team. He will be remembered as a gentle soul, who loved cooking and fishing. Survivors include his sons, Charles Gildow and Randy (Meagan) Gildow; grandson, Miles Gildow; many nieces, nephews and cousins, including John Hines; and dear friends, Norman Dorn, Dennis Marshall and David Junk. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Rev. Gordon Ell officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 PM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Madison County Special Olympics or Range Township Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019