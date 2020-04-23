|
Goble Jr., Donald
Donald Goble, Jr., of Grove City, OH (born in Louisa, KY), passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Doctors West, Columbus, OH. Born October 2, 1947 to Donald and Ruby Frazier Goble Sr. He worked at Westinghouse, Durrion, he was an owner operator of D& D retreading. He also after retirement worked at Car Auction. He loved driving different cars. Survivors are wife of 53 years, Cheryl (Roberts) Goble; and special pet, Lucky; one sister, Judy (Curt) Fitzpatrick of Louisa; niece, Shana (Danny) McGraw of Lexington; nephew, Alan (Shannon) Fitzpatrick of Georgetown; three great nieces, Natalie, Katlyn and Chloe. Don was an active, faithful member of Highland Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and greeter. Private funeral services will be held at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard "Bubby" Davis officiating. Memorial will be held at a later date for friends and family due to Covid-19. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020