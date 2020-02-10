Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Golden


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Golden Obituary
Golden, Donald
1966 - 2020
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Donald Lanier Golden, loving son, father, brother and grandfather, departed this life. Don, was born September 15, 1966, in Columbus, Ohio at Grant Hospital. He was a Graduate of Linden McKinley High School and was a valued employee of Aetna Life Insurance Company for the past 18 years. Don was a fun-loving person who loved living life to the fullest. To know him, you could not help but to love him. Don enjoyed his classic cars, music and spending time with his family and friends. Don was preceded in death by grandparents Rosetta Hemphill Jennings and J.B. Jennings, aunt Alma Ruth Smith, uncles O.C. Jennings, O.Z. Jennings. Left to Cherish his memory is mother, Georgia Golden; daughters, Jessica Edwards, Donisha (Shay) Golden and Arabia Daniels; girlfriend, Tamiko Blount; brother, Anthony Golden (Felicia Golden); niece, Olivia Golden; nephew, Anthony Golden Jr.; grandchildren, Aniya Davenport, Isaiah Edwards, Mikayla Azbell, Taylor Azbell, Noah Danials; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -