Golden, Donald
1966 - 2020
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Donald Lanier Golden, loving son, father, brother and grandfather, departed this life. Don, was born September 15, 1966, in Columbus, Ohio at Grant Hospital. He was a Graduate of Linden McKinley High School and was a valued employee of Aetna Life Insurance Company for the past 18 years. Don was a fun-loving person who loved living life to the fullest. To know him, you could not help but to love him. Don enjoyed his classic cars, music and spending time with his family and friends. Don was preceded in death by grandparents Rosetta Hemphill Jennings and J.B. Jennings, aunt Alma Ruth Smith, uncles O.C. Jennings, O.Z. Jennings. Left to Cherish his memory is mother, Georgia Golden; daughters, Jessica Edwards, Donisha (Shay) Golden and Arabia Daniels; girlfriend, Tamiko Blount; brother, Anthony Golden (Felicia Golden); niece, Olivia Golden; nephew, Anthony Golden Jr.; grandchildren, Aniya Davenport, Isaiah Edwards, Mikayla Azbell, Taylor Azbell, Noah Danials; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020