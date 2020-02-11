|
|
Holycross, Donald
1931 - 2020
Donald H. Holycross, age 88, of Plain City, passed away at Memorial Gables of Marysville, Thursday morning, February 6, 2020. Born February 25, 1931 in Plain City, to the late Wendell and Kathryn (Beitch) Holycross. Don was a SGT in the US Army who served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Darby Post #3268 and the American Legion Post #248, The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses Voiture #857. He was a life member of the Darby Valley Conservation Club, the Dublin Historical Society, Plain City Historical Society and member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union, Plain City. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter Contance "Connie" Di Paolo in 2013, sisters Doris Riedel and Winifred Hoover. Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce A. (Geese) Holycross, daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Markstein; son-in-law, Scott DiPaolo; grandchildren, Rebecca Brofford, and Matthew Brofford; very special great grandsons, Keagan and Jonah Purtell. A memorial service will be held 3 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 with family receiving friends 1 hour prior to the service at Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union, 8280 Rickard Rd, Plain City with Pastor Mark Barth officiating and Full Military Honors conducted by Union County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union County Hope Center, 212 Chestnut Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040 or the Plain City Food Pantry, 156 W. Main Street, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020