Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Bruce" Hall


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald "Bruce" Hall Obituary
Hall, Donald "Bruce"
1947 - 2019
Donald "Bruce" Hall, age 71, passed away on February 16, 2019 Forest Hill Center, Columbus, Ohio. Bruce was born November 1, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Donald V and Sue F Hall. He was a 1965 graduate of Grove City High School. He is survived by his loving family; sister, Linda; son, Troy; daughter, Tricia (Kevin) Flaharty; grandsons, Nick and Ethan Hall and Spencer Flaharty; great granddaughter, Acacia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the . A private family service is planned. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.