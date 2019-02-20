|

Hall, Donald "Bruce"
1947 - 2019
Donald "Bruce" Hall, age 71, passed away on February 16, 2019 Forest Hill Center, Columbus, Ohio. Bruce was born November 1, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Donald V and Sue F Hall. He was a 1965 graduate of Grove City High School. He is survived by his loving family; sister, Linda; son, Troy; daughter, Tricia (Kevin) Flaharty; grandsons, Nick and Ethan Hall and Spencer Flaharty; great granddaughter, Acacia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the . A private family service is planned. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019