Harp, Donald
1934 - 2019
Donald R. Harp, age 85, of Lancaster, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Born June 7, 1934 in English, WV to the late Ted and Sallie (Sexton) Harp, he attended Norwood High School and Miller Draughn Business School, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a former accountant with Cardinal Industries and was an executive with Central Management Company in Reynoldsburg. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, Canal Winchester VFW Post 10523, and was a founding member of the Church of Our Lady Golf League, that he played in for 50 years. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Harp; sons, Brian Harp, Dublin, David (Aprile) Harp, Granville, Eric (Mindi) Harp, Carroll, Robert (Carrie) Harp, Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Harp, Zachary (Katie) Harp, Katie (Joshua) Puccetti, Nicholas Harp, and Sean Harp; great-grandchildren, Noah, Kinleigh, Crew, and Elijah. Don was a nephew of the late Clara Roxie (Harold) Schoone and Ruth Britton. Friends may visit 3-6 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, with Fr. Craig R. Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Rockmill Road. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019