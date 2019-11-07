Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Harp Obituary
Harp, Donald
1934 - 2019
Donald R. Harp, age 85, of Lancaster, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Born June 7, 1934 in English, WV to the late Ted and Sallie (Sexton) Harp, he attended Norwood High School and Miller Draughn Business School, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a former accountant with Cardinal Industries and was an executive with Central Management Company in Reynoldsburg. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, Canal Winchester VFW Post 10523, and was a founding member of the Church of Our Lady Golf League, that he played in for 50 years. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Harp; sons, Brian Harp, Dublin, David (Aprile) Harp, Granville, Eric (Mindi) Harp, Carroll, Robert (Carrie) Harp, Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Harp, Zachary (Katie) Harp, Katie (Joshua) Puccetti, Nicholas Harp, and Sean Harp; great-grandchildren, Noah, Kinleigh, Crew, and Elijah. Don was a nephew of the late Clara Roxie (Harold) Schoone and Ruth Britton. Friends may visit 3-6 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, with Fr. Craig R. Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Rockmill Road. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -