Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Harter Obituary
Harter, Donald
Donald E. Harter age 80, passed away and into the arms of his Lord and Savior December 2, 2019 after fighting valiantly through his illnesses. Don was a proud graduate of Central High School where he was a very accomplished drum major and won numerous awards. A US Navy Veteran, he proudly served his country from 1959 to 1963, aboard the U.S.S. Randolph. His most memorable moment came when he was a Navy spotter for the space capsule returning to Earth, carrying John Glenn. Don loved his country and the history of the United States and the Navy. He enjoyed volunteering as an election poll worker. He was a member of American Legion Southway Post #144. Preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents Marion Harter and Grace Smith, brothers Melvin Sr., Clarence and sister Carolyn Filippi. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday from 12-1 PM at the MAEDER -QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where funeral service will be held at 1 PM, burial to follow Wesley Chapel Cemetery. To view and sign register, visit www.maederquinttiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -