Harter, Donald
Donald E. Harter age 80, passed away and into the arms of his Lord and Savior December 2, 2019 after fighting valiantly through his illnesses. Don was a proud graduate of Central High School where he was a very accomplished drum major and won numerous awards. A US Navy Veteran, he proudly served his country from 1959 to 1963, aboard the U.S.S. Randolph. His most memorable moment came when he was a Navy spotter for the space capsule returning to Earth, carrying John Glenn. Don loved his country and the history of the United States and the Navy. He enjoyed volunteering as an election poll worker. He was a member of American Legion Southway Post #144. Preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents Marion Harter and Grace Smith, brothers Melvin Sr., Clarence and sister Carolyn Filippi. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday from 12-1 PM at the MAEDER -QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where funeral service will be held at 1 PM, burial to follow Wesley Chapel Cemetery. To view and sign register, visit www.maederquinttiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019