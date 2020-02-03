Home

Donald Herr Obituary
Herr, Donald
1926 - 2020
Born December 23, 1926 in Medina County, OH. Died February 1, 2020 in Dublin, OH at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Elsensohn of Dublin OH; and sons, John (Sue] of Henderson NV and Douglas (Jane) of Dublin OH. Don attended Ohio State for undergrad and PhD and served as Professor of Agronomy at The Ohio State University. After 35 years with OSU, he retired in 1985. He worked internationally in India, Somalia, Burma and enjoyed adventure travel to the great mountains of the world, including Kilimanjaro, Annapurna, and Everest. He served during WWII in the Army Air Corps in Okinawa. As a child he milked cows on his family's dairy farm. As a teacher he inspired generations of OSU Ag students with his knowledge of turf management. As a father he taught his sons diligence and the value of hard work. As a husband he was kind, patient, and steadfast. As a friend, compassionate and loyal. May he Rest in Peace. Inurnment will be at a later date in Washington State. Memorial contributions can be made to the Herr Family Endowment for Dr. Scharre at Wexner Medical Center (643150), 1418 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
