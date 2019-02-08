Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hoferkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hoferkamp


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Hoferkamp Obituary
Hoferkamp, Donald
1940 - 2019
Donald William Hoferkamp, age 78, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2019 at The Laurels of Gahanna. Don was born June 28, 1940 to the late William and Alice (Middleton) Hoferkamp in Columbus. He is retired business owner of Hoferkamp and Associates. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ardetta (Parsons) Hoferkamp; daughter, Kellie Hoferkamp; sons, Doug (Jude) Hoferkamp, Daniel (Lori) Hoferkamp, Donnie (Christie) Hoferkamp; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William and Alice, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and David Hoferkamp. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow on Tuesday, at 11:30 AM, with Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.