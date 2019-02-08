|
|
Hoferkamp, Donald
1940 - 2019
Donald William Hoferkamp, age 78, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2019 at The Laurels of Gahanna. Don was born June 28, 1940 to the late William and Alice (Middleton) Hoferkamp in Columbus. He is retired business owner of Hoferkamp and Associates. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ardetta (Parsons) Hoferkamp; daughter, Kellie Hoferkamp; sons, Doug (Jude) Hoferkamp, Daniel (Lori) Hoferkamp, Donnie (Christie) Hoferkamp; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William and Alice, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and David Hoferkamp. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow on Tuesday, at 11:30 AM, with Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019