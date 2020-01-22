|
|
Horsley, Donald
Donald Eugene Horsley, 61, of Sparta, TN, passed away in McMinnville, TN, Monday, January 20, 2020. Donald was born on April 2, 1958 to Alfred and Nancy Bethel Horsley in Chillicothe, OH. Donald was an Ohio State Buckeye Fan. He loved to bowl and watching Ohio State football. He started working for General Motors Delphi in Columbus, OH until retirement. He was preceded in death by brother Fred Horsley. Survivors include wife, Christine Horsley of OH.; sons, Donnie (Mellissa) Horsley of Dayton, OH and Chad (Janie) Kettering of Ohio; grandchildren, Becca, Lexi, Abby and Logan; parents, Alfred and Nancy Horsley; sister, Lori Ann Zimmerman (George) of Sparta, TN; brother, Bobby Horsley of Sparta, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at oaklawnmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020