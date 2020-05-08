Donald Hott
1952 - 2020
Donald F. Hott, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away May 6, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1952 to the late Harold and Hermine Hott. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Laura Presley-Hott, brother Thomas Hott. Surviving family includes, daughter, Amanda (Mick) Hoag; son, Jake Hott; fur baby, Eddie George Hott; grandchildren, Brian (Kim), Brittany, Tyler, Jadon, Nathan, Matthew, Alexis, Sydney, Lacey, Kayley, Gage, Gavin, Maddison; great grandchildren, Noralynn, Adalynn; sister, Cathy (Dave) Stomp; brother, Bill (Kaye) Hott, Bob (Georgia) Hott; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
