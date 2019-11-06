|
Houk, Donald
Donald W. Houk, 91, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Don is survived by his wife, Sue of 29 years; son, Gray Houk; daughter, Cindi (Amos) Morrill; daughter, Kim Chisley; daughter, Mandy (Rob) Johnson; son, Nathan (Liz) Houk; step-daughters, Ann (Lew) Horner, Mary (Tom) Kearns, Carol (PG) Cosca; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone. Don was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corp. He was invited aboard the Honor Flight in 2015. He was an active volunteer at the Veterans of America (VA) clinic in Columbus. He loved to sing and pray. He also loved to bowl and golf with the Blind Veterans Association. He was an active Freemason with the Sunrise Lodge in Gahanna, Ohio, and was a strong and beloved member of Friends of Bill W. He retired from the Columbus Dispatch. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Iron Workers Local 172, 2867 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207 on November 16, 2019, at 2 pm. All are welcome.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019