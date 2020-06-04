Fant, Donald J.
Donald J. Fant, CWO3 (ret), 66, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 after a long journey with dementia. Don was born on September 24, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Mary F. (Smone) Fant and George W. Fant. Don is the beloved husband of Rachel M Fant; loving father of Jason Fant and Alexandra Fant and grandfather to Noah and Rebecca Fant. He is survived by his brother, George Fant and sister-in-law, Rose Fant. Also, survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Virginia "Ginny" Shipley and her husband Kenneth "Topper" Shipley. He was a career Navy man honorably serving 23 years. Don enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with friends. He was an ordained priesthood member for his church; Community of Christ. Donald has chosen to be cremated and will be buried at sea at a later time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.