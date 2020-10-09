Harrison, Donald J.
1934 - 2020
Donald Joseph Harrison, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Don was born on August 2, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio. He was a longtime resident of Whitehall, Ohio but spent 20+ years in Grove City, Ohio prior to his passing. He is survived by his three sons, Tim (Terri) Harrison, Don (Sally) Harrison, Robbie (Linda) Harrison; and four daughters, Karen (Fred) Messmer, Barbara Harrison, Linda Harrison, Jennifer (John) Arledge; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his longtime wife and love of his life, Marda Harrison and daughter Patricia Mary Harrison. Don graduated from Aquinas High School in 1952, and served in the United States Navy in 1953. Don started his career as a plumber, but eventually pursued his passion as member of the Whitehall Fire Department in 1960, and retired in 1987. He excelled as a fireman, and was honored with many lifesaving awards during his career as a firefighter/paramedic. Don enjoyed athletics and watching his children play various sports. He also was an avid Notre Dame and Ohio State fan. Don was most known for his unwavering love for his family, kind heart, genuine spirit, quick wit and helping hand. He will be missed by all that knew him. We want to thank the Seelig family for their love and support through the years. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Mt. Carmel Hospice at www.mountcarmelfoundation.org
to benefit hospice and palliative services. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
