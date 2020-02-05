|
|
Jester, Donald J.
1939 - 2020
Donald J. Jester, 80, of Powell, passed away on February 4, 2020. Don was born on October 25, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Albert and Elsie Jester. Don graduated from The Ohio State University with a BIE. He then graduated from Capitol University with an MBA. Don went to work for Western Electric in Columbus, and then transferred to Naperville, Illinois. While in Illinois, he went to work for Rockwell Automation. In retirement, Don moved back to Powell, Ohio and became Treasurer of the Delaware County District Library and volunteered for AARP Tax Pay. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia A. Jester; brother, Albert Jester of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces, Kristen (Erik) Jester Opland of Norway, Karyn Jester of Charlotte, N.C.; great-niece, Lily Jester-Opland; former sister-in-law, JoAnne Jester of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paul and Alice Duemmel, Jr.; niece, Kathleen Thomas; nephew, Paul (Lyn) Duemmel, III; great-nieces, Ellie (Dan) Coyne, Allison Duemmel, Katelyn Duemmel; great-nephew, Darrek Deffenbaugh; great-great nephew, Jaxson Coyne. Don is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elsie Jester and great-great niece Penelope Coyne. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4-7PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street Powell, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11AM at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017 with Father Matt Morris as Celebrant. Entombment will follow after the luncheon at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nation Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 265, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To send online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020