Donald James Marvin II, age 55, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Donald and Patricia on March 17, 1965. Preceded in death by his father Donald "DJ" Marvin. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Lynn; children, Lindsey and J.J. Wang, Donald James Marvin III, and Grace Marvin; mother, Patricia "Pat" Orders; sister, Angela "Sis" Marvin; brother, Justin "Toby" Marvin; many nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3-6pm, and again on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3-6pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, August 17, 2020. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
