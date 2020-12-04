1/
Donald J. Mueller
Mueller, Donald J.
1940 - 2020
Donald Joseph Mueller, 80, of Dublin, passed away peacefully on December 3 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 2, 1940 to Vincent "Pete" Mueller and Mae Ott Mueller. He was a proud graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, The Ohio State University, and was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. One of his greatest joys in life was running The Harper Engraving and Printing Company until the day of his passing. He enjoyed watching his beloved Buckeyes, Friday night dinners at the Windward Passage, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Vincent Mueller, sister Anita Mueller Mowery and his favorite cousin Stephanie Ott O'Toole. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Baumann Mueller of Dublin; brother, Sunny Yorde of Clearwater, FL; sister, Laura Kuhnert of Dublin; sons, Pete (Kara) Mueller and Michael Mueller of Dublin; grandchildren, Emma (14), Benjamin (11), Sydney (10) and Matthew (9); and what he would say were more extended family and great friends than anyone could ever hope to have in a lifetime. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the 3rd Floor of Dublin Methodist Hospital, and in particular Julie, for her dedication to her work, her patients, and their families. We are forever grateful for your compassion and kindness. Don lived life to the fullest. He requested no formal services, but there will be a celebration of life at one of his favorite places sometime in the future. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN. In lieu of any flowers or donations, he would like all of you to do something nice for yourself. It is what he would have wanted for you. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
