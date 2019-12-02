|
Jakeway, Donald
1923 - 2019
Donald Ivan Jakeway, 96, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Johnstown, Ohio. He was born January 16, 1923 and he is preceded in death by his parents Myrtle and Stacy Jakeway and his siblings Dalton, Earl, Dorothy and Ralph. His sister Velda is still with us. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Roselyn "Rene" (Geiger) Jakeway; their children, Denise, Kim, David (Connie) and Don (Alice). Don and Rene are the grandparents of Ashley, Grant, Jason, Greg, Tanner and Trenton and they have 6 great grandchildren. Don graduated from Johnstown Monroe High School in 1942 and was an All-County Football Player. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and was one of the original members of the 508th PIR, H Company of the 82nd Airborne. A WWII combat veteran, Sgt. Jake participated in the D-Day invasion, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge where he was seriously wounded. He was awarded 4 Bronze Stars, 2 Purple Hearts and the French Legion of Merit. He was inducted into both the Ohio Veterans and Ohio Military Halls of Fame. He worked for the Marathon Oil Company and EBCO Manufacturing as International Sales Director. He finished his career with the Tech Rubber Company. He was a lifelong resident of Johnstown and supported many local youth programs and was a member of American Legion Post 254. He was the author of "Paratroopers Do or Die" about the WWII experiences of the 82nd Airborne. Private Funeral Services will be for the immediate family and he will be laid to rest with military honors at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown. A Special Memorial Service will be held next spring to celebrate Sgt. Jake's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Motts Military Museum, 5075 S Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125.
