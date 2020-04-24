|
Jameson, Donald
1928 - 2020
Donald T. Jameson, passed away at his home on April 17, 2020. He was born July 1, 1928 in Cleveland, OH to the late Hans and Vera Jameson. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister Audrey and by his loving wife of fifty years Mary (Nold). Don graduated from Miami University where he earned a Bachelor's degree, and upon graduation joined the U. S. Coast Guard where he served as a Lieutenant during the Korean conflict. He subsequently joined General Electric and worked in sales management in multiple locations around the country. Following his tenure at GE he worked for many years as an independent Safeguard Business Systems distributer in Columbus, OH and then St. Petersburg, FL. Don and Mary returned to Columbus after several years in Florida in order to live closer to family. He joined the staff of First Community Church and served as the Director of the First Community Foundation for many years until his retirement at age 85. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Gary) Anklowitz, Savannah, GA; his son, Alan (Pam) Jameson, Columbus; grandchildren, Scott (Sarah) Anklowitz, Jessica Jameson, Jordan Jameson; great-grandson, Oliver Anklowitz; and many close friends. Don loved fishing, Miami Redhawk football, First Community Church, music, and family vacations at lakes in Tennessee and Michigan. He was an eternal optimist who believed the best in people, and an incredible role model to his children and he will be missed greatly by his family and friends. A memorial service for Don will be held at First Community Church later this summer. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. He will be interred next to Mary at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Don and Mary Jameson Campus Beautification Fund at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020