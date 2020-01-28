|
Jones, Donald
Dr. Donald Gordon Jones, 89, longtime Newark-area physician and businessman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home with family by his side. Friends may call 4-6pm Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W Main Street, Newark, Ohio. Additional viewing from 9:30-10:30 am and funeral service at 10:30 am will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 88 N. Fifth Street, Newark. Following the service, a celebration of Don's life will take place at 12pm at Moundbuilders Country Club, where friends are welcome. Don, son of Hector and Catherine (née Bailie) Jones, was born October 1930, in Steubenville, Ohio. At Mingo Junction High, Don cultivated a love for athletics and academics, graduating in 1948. Don earned a full football scholarship to Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he spent three years before transferring to East Tennessee State, graduating in 1952. Don attended medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, graduating in 1956. Don began his medical internship at The Ohio State University in 1956, where he met his bride, Patsy, whom he married in 1957. In 1958, Don entered the military and trained at the School of Aviation Medicine and served two years of active duty as a flight surgeon at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, before joining the military reserves. Rising to the rank of Major, he was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1960, Don returned to OSU for a residency in obstetrics and gynecology, where he was Chief Senior Resident. He graduated from OSU in 1964 with a Master of Medical Science degree, and was awarded a fellowship by the for his research on cervical cancer. Don and Patsy moved to Newark in 1964, where he founded the obstetrics and gynecology practice to-be-known as Jones, Kelch, Eckhardt & Reed. Don delivered approximately 7,000 babies during his 34-year career. At Licking Memorial Hospital, Don served in many roles including Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery, as well as serving on the Board of Trustees. He was a Fellow with The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was elected to the Central Association of OB-GYN. Don was an active, loyal alumnus of OSU where he was a member of the Oval Society, served on the Alumni Advisory Council and the OSU College of Medicine's "The Power to Change Lives" campaign. He was an avid fan of OSU football and basketball. Don was a member of the President's Club of both OSU and the University of Tennessee. Ever grateful for his scholarship opportunity, Don was a generous donor to Milligan College. As a former college athlete, he had a deep desire to help student athletes pay for college. Don was a member of the Scott Society and Neil Society of OSU, and with Patsy, sponsored two scholarships for OSU athletes and the OSU College of Medicine. Don established an endowment at the Wexner Medical Center that funds an annual lecture in OB-GYN and an endowment at OSU-Newark that provides a scholarship to support Licking County students pursuing a major in nursing, allied health or pre-med. He supported several capital projects at OSU-Newark. Don was an entrepreneur, partnering in the development of The Advantage Club, Newark Surgery Center, Newark Health Imaging, Medical Center of Newark, Newark VA hospital and numerous commercial real estate properties in Central Ohio. Don was a member of First United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of Newark for 52 years and Moundbuilders Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy; and four children: daughters, Barri and Laura (Joe); sons, Douglas (Erica) and Stephen (Joanne). Don's pride and joy were his 11 grandchildren. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Tom (Joan) and sister-in-law Shirley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by brothers Robert, Richard, Kenneth and sister Margaret. Don was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in 2002. He and his family are extremely thankful for the physicians, nurses and other medical staff who cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSU-Newark, Licking Memorial Hospital and The Red Cross of Central Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020