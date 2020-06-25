Donald Kaeppner
1954 - 2020
Kaeppner, Donald
Donald Eric Kaeppner, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. He is the son of the late Donald and Helen Kaeppner. Donald was raised in Worthington, Ohio and graduated from Worthington High School in 1973. Donald was particularly close to his mother. He was kind, humorous and down to earth. Donald enjoyed the simple things in life: cooking out with his nephews, pizza, holidays, going to movies and walking the cat(s). Donald will be remembered by his siblings, Donna (Joseph) Power, Mark (Jeanne) Kaeppner, Albert Kaeppner, Kathy (Dave) Dillon, Jacquie (Terry) Sparks, Jodi Thomas and Jilly Fenstermaker; nieces and nephews, Alec, Adam, Emily, John, Anthony and Christine. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11am at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
