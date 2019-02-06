Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Kendrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Kendrick Obituary
Kendrick, Donald
Donald W. Kendrick, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 4, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Toya L. Kendrick of Columbus; brother, Tracy Kendrick of Los Angeles, Ca.; and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday, February 9 from 12-1 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb 9 at 1 p.m. Elder DeAna M. Wansley, Eulogist. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.