Kendrick, Donald
Donald W. Kendrick, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 4, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Toya L. Kendrick of Columbus; brother, Tracy Kendrick of Los Angeles, Ca.; and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday, February 9 from 12-1 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb 9 at 1 p.m. Elder DeAna M. Wansley, Eulogist. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019