Kennedy, Donald
Donald "Don" L. Kennedy, of Lewis Center, OH, passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence. Don was born on January 8, 1932 in Cresson, PA to parents Louis John and Elsie Irene Kennedy. Don attended Cresson High School but left during his senior year to enlist in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Missouri during the Korean War at Incheon Landing. After completing his service, he returned to Pennsylvania and worked in the steel mills for a brief period.He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he began his service as a C-130 crew chief. He was awarded the Navy Marine Corps Air Medal for flying into heavy gunfire at Khe Sanh, Vietnam. He moved to AC-130 gunships and was engaged in multiple combat missions. During his tenure he was awarded several medals and was particularly proud of his three Distinguished Service Crosses for extreme bravery and risk of life against enemy combatants. During his time in the military he met and later married the love of his life, Margaret (Summers) Kennedy from Glasgow, Scotland. They moved to Delaware, Ohio in 1995 and became members of St. Mary Catholic Church. Don was also an active member of the American Legion and was a proud participant on the Honor Flight. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Alfred Kennedy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years; brother, Gary Kennedy; sister-in-law, Anne Craig; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He will be remembered as a man of few words who was always available to offer support and a helping hand. Father Sylvester Onyeachonum will officiate a celebration of life service at 11:30 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015, where St. Mary's Bereavement Committee will provide a luncheon immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Humane Society of Delaware County, Ohio, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019